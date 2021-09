That rain was music to our ears yesterday, but not enough people heard it because the showers and thunderstorms were very isolated. We’ll start our Friday with sunny skies again, but the air is fairly heavy with humidity and so we’re keeping the chance for afternoon thunderstorms today. But what about your weekend? Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has drier breezes coming that will help with the humidity, but not so much with the extra hot temps.