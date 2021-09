The Mets won a series on Sunday afternoon for the first time since sweeping these same Washington Nationals earlier this month. With Sunday’s 9-4 win, the Mets took two of three and head into an off day before a four-game set at home with the Marlins. Despite the win and huge offensive production, including two home runs, the Mets immediately found themselves in media drama after the game. For what should have been an exciting Sunday, the weekend ended on a sour note. Here’s what’s good and not so good from this past weekend with the Mets.