PHILADELPHIA -- Joe Girardi spins even the worst Phillies losses. It is a manager’s job to make things sound better than they are, even when the team is playing poorly. But Girardi could not hide his frustrations following Friday night’s 11-2 loss to the Rockies at Citizens Bank Park to fall 4 1/2 games behind the Braves (75-65) in the National League East with 21 games to play. The Phillies (71-70) have lost four in a row and six of their last eight. They are not hitting or pitching well. Perhaps his irritation stems from that. Or maybe it is something else. Maybe it is a lack of urgency or a lack of hustle.