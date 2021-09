For the first time in 542 days, Ventura College Athletics is poised to welcome fans back on campus. On Thursday the Pirate soccer team hosts Golden West College at 8:00 pm at the VC Sportsplex, concluding three games in the 2021 New Balance Community College Showcase. Santa Barbara and Orange Coast will open the showcase at 1:00 pm, followed at 6:00 pm by Hartnell and Cypress. VC plays the marquee game of day one of the three-day event.