Portland Manages A “C” In Offseason Grade

By L. Hostetler
Blazer's Edge
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile fans of the Portland Trail Blazers were waiting for President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey to make difference-making moves, that did not come to pass during the NBA offseason. Now that the team has begun to sign players to trading camp deals, Colin Ward-Henniger of CBS Sports hands in a lukewarm grade for the Blazers’ trades, acquisitions, and re-signings, noting that the only major move was keeping Norman Powell.

