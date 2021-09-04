Colorado Springs tourism season 'historic' despite pandemic

The Pikes Peak region's tourism industry bounced back from the COVID-19 pandemic in a big way this summer, posting numbers one tourism industry executive called "historic." Doug Price, CEO of Visit Colorado Springs, said you can credit the March arrival of Southwest Airlines at the Colorado Springs Airport for boosting visitor numbers to historic levels. Air travelers tend to stay in the same city where they arrive, and many more have been arriving in Colorado Springs rather than through Denver International Airport since the low-fare giant began operating 13 daily flights to five of its major hubs.