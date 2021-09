Patrons come mid-October won’t find Philly Pretzel Factory in its usual spot at Palmer Town Centre. The popular pretzel chain is moving to a new space, 845 S. 25th St., in front of Giant Food Stores and next to Holiday Hair in the same Palmer Township strip mall. Franchise owner Brent Schadler said landlord Phillips Edison & Company approached him about a year ago seeing if he would be willing to move because another tenant expressed interest in the site.