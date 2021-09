Op-Ed by Beth Ann Rosica, Libertarian Candidate for Mayor of West Chester Borough. This year West Chester University celebrates an amazing 150 years of excellence as an institution of higher learning. As a proud WCU alumni, I invite the entire community to join me in congratulating this school for its fifteen decades of performance. West Chester University has graduated thousands of teachers, music instructors, psychologists, and scientists, in addition to many other professions. The high quality of classes I took at WCU gave me a great start towards my doctorate, and for that, I am eternally grateful.