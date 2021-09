Mexico suffered and came close to a disastrous result, but with a late goal they were able to open their road to the 2022 World Cup with a 2-1 win at home against Jamaica. Mexico dominated possession against a very defensive Jamaican team who were missing a number of players because of the ban by the English Premier League of player travel to red listed countries according to the United Kingdom’s COVID-19 monitoring system. Yet after taking the lead, a bad mistake allowed Jamaica a tie before Mexico re-took the lead late. It was a bad performance for Mexico but an important win because of the other results, it ended up being the only win in the first date of the final round of CONCACAF’s qualification.