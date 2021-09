PHILADELPHIA, PA — Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CABA) announced that Michael Gerard has been appointed general counsel this week. “We are very pleased to welcome Mike to the executive team. His experience with a wide range of strategic legal and corporate matters within the life sciences industry will complement the management team as we advance clinical development for DSG3-CAART in our DesCAARTes™ trial, and further develop follow-on candidates from our deep pipeline of precision therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases,” said Steven Nichtberger, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Cabaletta. “In addition to his dynamic and highly relevant legal experience, Mike shares our vision, our values and our passion for the pursuit of cures for patients with autoimmune diseases.”