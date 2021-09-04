Rodney Harrison Surprised by the Patriots Cutting Cam Newton but Understands Why

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rodney Harrison spent the last six years of his 15 NFL seasons with the New England Patriots. The NBC Sports football analyst has gone from playing for Bill Belichick to scrutinizing him in the booth. Belichick had said during camp that Cam Newton was his starting quarterback, and rookie Mac Jones would be brought in if needed.

