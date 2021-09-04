3 positions on the LA Chargers that will shock the NFL in 2021

In this episode, Jake and Dan from Chargers Unleashed Podcast and LAFB Network are joined by special guest and Los Angeles Chargers Linebacker/Edge Kyler Fackrell. Chargers Kyler Fackrell sits down to discuss why he decided to pick the Los Angeles Chargers, his time in Green Bay with Aaron Rodgers, and how impactful Brandon Staley is. Kyler also talks about week one vs WFT (#LACvsWFT), Chargers highlights from training camp, his role on special teams and defense, who is starting between he and Uchenna Nwosu, the identity of this Edge group, playing with a chip on their shoulder and the motivation going into the season. Kyler also discusses LA Chargers Fans and how the team can continue to grow in the LA market. Looking at the 2021 Chargers depth chart, chargers off-season moves, chargers latest news, Did the Chargers draft the right players? What will the 2021 Chargers Edge group look like this year, depth chart look like, and who will be able to impact chargers special teams the most. This latest chargers podcast is a must-listen, as Kyler Fackrell Talks Joining The LA Chargers, Rashawn Slater, Defense, Motivation, Coaching & More! Tune in!