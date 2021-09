Thomas Tuchel has revealed why defender Ben Chilwell is yet to play for Chelsea in the underway 2021-22 season. Chilwell, who joined Chelsea in the summer of 2020, last appeared for The Blues in the final of Champions League 2020-21, which Tuchel's side won by beating Manchester City. Even though Chilwell was drafted into England's squad for the Euros 2020, he failed to make an appearance for the Three Lions, who eventually lost to Italy in the final.