Niagara, NY

Volleyball Downed By North Dakota State

NU Purple Eagles.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO, Ill. – The Purple Eagles (2-4) fell to North Dakota State (3-3), 3-0 (25-22, 25-21, 25-21), on the final day of the Windy City Classic on Saturday. The lead changed 12 times over the course of the first set, with the Purple Eagles and the Bison trading points back and forth.

purpleeagles.com

North Dakota State
Niagara, NY
Niagara, NY
Taylor Allen
#The Purple Eagles#Ndsu#Bison#Nsdu#Eagle#Niagara Volleyball#Niagara Athletics
College Sportsgobblercountry.com

Former VT QB Quincy Patterson named starter at North Dakota State

When Quincy Patterson committed to Virginia Tech, he promised to be the future of the program. A prospective engineering student and Elite 11 quarterback, it seemed like a match made in heaven. But three years later, with a crowded QB room and no direct path to playing time, Patterson made the move to Fargo, leaving Hokie fans to wonder what could’ve been.
Niagara, NYNU Purple Eagles.com

Women's Soccer Hosts Cleveland State Sunday

GAME 4 – Niagara (2-1-0) vs. Cleveland State (1-2-1) NIAGARA UNIV., NY - The Niagara University women's soccer program will host the Cleveland State Vikings Sunday at Niagara Field. Match time is set for noon and will be broadcasted live on ESPN+. Series Notes. • Niagara leads the all-time series...
College SportsPosted by
The Manhattan Mercury

'It's humbling': Rough 2020 season makes Chris Klieman more appreciative of historic success at North Dakota State

Even at a glance, it’s breathtaking to look at the dominance of North Dakota State’s football program in the past decade. In fact, it’s unprecedented. In the annals of NCAA football, from the FBS level to Division III, no team ever has been more dominant than the Bison in the nine-year stretch from 2011 to 2019. During that time, NDSU won eight FCS national championships. No other college program, regardless of level, can match that. The closest: Yale won eight FBS national titles, starting in 1880 and ending in 1888, in the nascent days of college football. The difference between those Yale teams of yore and the NDSU squads of recent vintage: Yale shared the first national championship of that run, alongside bitter rival Princeton, in 1880.
College SportsAthlonSports.com

South Carolina vs. East Carolina Football Prediction and Preview

ECU (0-1, 0-0 American) got off to an early 6-0 start against Appalachian State at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. However, the Pirates only scored 13 points the rest of the way as Appalachian State won 33-19. Saturday will be the 20th all-time meeting between the Gamecocks and the Pirates, with South Carolina holding a 14-5 edge. The Gamecocks also won the most recent meeting, beating the Pirates 20-15 in 2016.
Niagara, NYNU Purple Eagles.com

Women's Soccer Wins Third Straight

NIAGARA UNIVERSITY, NY - Niagara (3-1-0) picked up its third-straight win Sunday afternoon at Niagara Field, defeating visiting Cleveland State, 3-0. Freshman Maia MacLean scored twice in the win, while Florence Vaillancourt added a goal and two assists. Match Recap. • Niagara got on the board early when Cleveland State...
Syracuse, NYNU Purple Eagles.com

Purple Eagles Shutout By Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Niagara men's soccer team was defeated by Syracuse, 2-0, on Monday. Ali Alomari took the first shot of the game for the Purple Eagles in the 24th minute. In the 41st minute, Asher Barnes had a good opportunity, placing the ball in the top left of...
AnimalsMitchellrepublic.com

North Dakota State University's Bison Strides hosts equine therapy workshop

FARGO, North Dakota — North Dakota State University's Bison Strides held a weekend-long workshop that focused on equine mental health and learning. The workshop was overseen by individuals from the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH). The four-day program was focused on an immersive learning experience. Those who attended...
Lewisburg, PANU Purple Eagles.com

Men's Tennis Continues Success at Bucknell Invite

LEWISBURG, PA – Niagara will have a chance to bring home a pair of titles on Sunday following a competitive Saturday at the Bucknell Invitational in Lewisburg, Pa. •Trevor Masi continued where he left off on Friday, winning two first singles matches on Saturday in straight sets. The first was a 6-4, 6-1 win over Bucknell's Tim Zelkovsky, followed by a 6-4, 6-1 over Bucknell's Mueller.
SoccerNU Purple Eagles.com

MacLean Named MAAC Rookie of the Week

NIAGARA UNIVERSITY, NY - Women's soccer freshman Maia MacLean has been named MAAC Rookie of the Week as announced by the league office Monday afternoon. MacLean was a key factor in the Purple Eagles win over Cleveland State on Sunday recording two goals in the 3-0 win. The Niagara Falls, Ontario, native also had an assist in the Purple Eagles 5-2 win on Thursday in Itahaca, NY over Cornell.
Niagara, NYNU Purple Eagles.com

Women's Basketball Announces Non-Conference Schedule

NIAGARA UNIVERSITY, NY – The Niagara women's basketball program has announced its non-league slate for the upcoming 2021-22 season, including four games at home and a trip to Big 10 rival Michigan State. Niagara will have a preseason tune-up against D'Youville on Nov. 5 before opening the non-conference portion of...
Niagara, NYNU Purple Eagles.com

NU Announces 2021 Niagara Athletics Hall Of Fame Class

NIAGARA UNIV., N.Y. – The Niagara University Department of Athletics is excited to announce the 2021 Athletics Hall of Fame class. Brittany DeWire (Bisnott), Joe Mihalich, Kathryn Rafter and the 2001-02 women's ice hockey team will be inducted into the Niagara Athletics Hall of Fame during a ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Soccerchatsports.com

Women's Soccer Battles North Dakota State on Thursday

Omaha, Neb. -- The Bluejay Women's Soccer defense returns to the pitch on Thursday, September 9th in the midst of a scoreless streak better than 293 minutes. Creighton's opponent on Thursday comes to Morrison Stadium with just two goals on the season. Download the complete preview.

