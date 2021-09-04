Volleyball Downed By North Dakota State

Even at a glance, it’s breathtaking to look at the dominance of North Dakota State’s football program in the past decade. In fact, it’s unprecedented. In the annals of NCAA football, from the FBS level to Division III, no team ever has been more dominant than the Bison in the nine-year stretch from 2011 to 2019. During that time, NDSU won eight FCS national championships. No other college program, regardless of level, can match that. The closest: Yale won eight FBS national titles, starting in 1880 and ending in 1888, in the nascent days of college football. The difference between those Yale teams of yore and the NDSU squads of recent vintage: Yale shared the first national championship of that run, alongside bitter rival Princeton, in 1880.