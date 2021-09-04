Priyanka Chopra’s pup Diana is celebrating her birthday in style
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas‘s fur baby, Diana, took to Instagram to celebrate her birthday on September 4. And of course, there were looks and cake. When it comes to fabulous, famous pups, Diana Chopra is often in a league of her own. So is it any surprise that for her birthday posts on Instagram we got to see her and Priyanka Chopra rocking some stunning looks in a video that was all about “where we started, where we’re at?”dogoday.com
