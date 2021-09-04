CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Priyanka Chopra’s pup Diana is celebrating her birthday in style

By Kimberley Spinney
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePriyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas‘s fur baby, Diana, took to Instagram to celebrate her birthday on September 4. And of course, there were looks and cake. When it comes to fabulous, famous pups, Diana Chopra is often in a league of her own. So is it any surprise that for her birthday posts on Instagram we got to see her and Priyanka Chopra rocking some stunning looks in a video that was all about “where we started, where we’re at?”

dogoday.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

141K+
Followers
333K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priyanka Chopra
Person
Nick Jonas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pups#Birthday Cakes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicHello Magazine

Kate Hudson dons the most amazing black dress to announce exciting news

Now that Kate Hudson is off vacation mode and completely in the thick of her various endeavors, she gave fans a taste of what she looks like when fully glammed up. The actress appeared in a curve-hugging little black dress that went down to her knees and let her hair down for a fireplace chat opposite Octavia Spencer.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
HOT 107.9

Here’s What Madonna’s Six Kids Look Like Today

The Queen of Pop celebrated her birthday by giving us a rare gift. Madonna, who turned 63 on Aug. 16, marked the occasion by sharing a new photo with all six of her children. Appearing toward the end of a gallery of pics Madonna posted on Instagram, the updated family portrait features Lourdes Leon, Rocco Ritchie, David Banda, Mercy James, Estere Ciccone and Stelle Ciccone.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Jennifer Love Hewitt highlights her baby bump in the most amazing way

Jennifer Love Hewitt has had the most uplifting pregnancy you could think of, constantly giving fans a dose of positivity on social media and frequently sharing the highs and lows of the process. She recently shared another moment she had with baby number three as they showed off their best...
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Beyoncé and Daughter Rumi Are Dressed to Impress for Private Helicopter Trip

Beyoncé always knows how to make an entrance, and she did just that in her latest Instagram post. The singer shared a sweet boomerang of her walking hand in hand with her daughter, Rumi, as they made their way to a private helicopter for a little trip. It's unclear where they flew off to, but Bey was sure to make the most of the moment, sharing several photos of her outfit along with the cute family clip.
CelebritiesPosted by
Tyla

Beyoncé Fans Lose It Over ‘Adorable’ Rare Snaps of Twins

Beyoncé has expanded her popular Ivy Park collection to include a kids range, and who better to model the athleisurewear than her own adorable family?. The singer has enlisted the help of nine-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and four-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter to launch the range in a new rodeo-themed campaign video.
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Megan Fox Proves a Cardigan Can Be Sexy

Cardigans may be a staple in your grandpa’s closet, but trendsetters like Kendall Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski have proven that buttoned-up knitwear can also be cool, sexy, and youthful—even in the dead of summer. The key to pulling off a summer cardi? Choose a shrunken silhouette, and leave it mostly unbuttoned, paired with summery pieces like shorts or a slip dress. Or, as Megan Fox has just shown, you can style a whole look around a cardi and a color.
Beauty & FashionHollywood Life

Miley Cyrus Wraps Herself Up In A Fluffy Towel For Gorgeous Hers Skincare Photoshoot

Miley Cyrus was featured in a stunning new ad for Hers beauty company, and spoke about how ‘individuality is something I’ve always celebrated.’. Hers products certainly look good on Miley Cyrus. The 28-year-old singer is the new Creative Advisor to the women’s beauty and wellness company, and she looked absolutely stunning as she put their products to good use in a new photoshoot shared by the brand on Aug. 31. Miley dressed down in a white robe and had her hair wrapped up in a blue towel for the shoot, and her skin was fully glowing thanks to Hers’ Anti-Aging Cream and Acne Cream, which she advertised in the snapshots. Talk about a glow up!
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Beyoncé and JAY-Z Pose for Romantic Photo Shoot

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are bringing the romance! The 39-year-old singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share stunning photos of herself with her husband of more than a decade. In the pics, which are part of a new campaign for Tiffany & Co., Beyoncé stuns as she channels Holly Golightly, Audrey Hepburn's iconic Breakfast at Tiffany's character, in a black gown and the Tiffany Diamond, a 128.54 carat yellow diamond that dates back to the 1800s.

Comments / 0

Community Policy