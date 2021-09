Chelsea star Jorginho was not always a fan favorite. In fact, the player who is now tipped to win the Ballon d’Or was once simply referred to as Sarri’s son. This is due to the fact that he was brought in by Maurizio Sarri from Napoli and was kept in the team during the Italian’s reign, even when he was not performing well. In his initial years with the Blues, the Italian midfielder was a bit slow while still adjusting to the physicality of the Premier League. However, instead of becoming unmotivated by all the negative criticism, he challenged himself to prove the doubters wrong.