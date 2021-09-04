Ben Simmons could face major repercussions for skipping 76ers' training camp?

The Ben Simmons saga has become one of the NBA's biggest offseason storylines. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Simmons reportedly told the Philadelphia 76ers he wants to be traded and doesn't plan on showing up to training camp ahead of the 2021-22 season. Because of that, he could face some significant repercussions.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst brought up the hefty fines Simmons would be facing if he doesn't show up to training camp in a recent episode of "The Hoop Collective" podcast. Failing to report for camp would be a violation of the guard's contract, and therefore, he could be fined $227,000 for every workday he doesn't show up to training camp.

"If they wanted to fine him, for every week, he could be fined about $1.3 million," Windhorst said. "The Simmons side has told me 'we are prepared for that ramification.'"

ESPN reporter Tim Bontemps reiterated on the podcast that Sixers general manager Daryl Morey is willing to wait to trade Simmons until a bigger fish becomes available, such as Damian Lillard or Bradley Beal. However, it's unclear if either veteran will look to move on from his current team in the near future.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain of CBS Sports reported last month that trade talks involving Simmons had stalled, and the Sixers are prepared to have him on the roster to begin the 2021-22 season. However, things could change, and Simmons could force his way out one way or another.

Trade rumors surrounding the former No. 1 pick began after the Sixers were eliminated from the playoffs\. Simmons was particularly bad in the postseason and even took some of the blame for the team's second-round playoff exit, saying, "There's a lot of things that I need to work on."

Simmons' struggles during the 2020-21 campaign dropped his trade value, but Philly is reportedly still seeking an "All-Star-caliber player" and first-round picks in exchange for the 25-year-old.