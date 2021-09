Mikel Arteta admitted he was angry at Granit Xhaka for his reckless red card against Manchester City but claimed refereeing decisions have been inconsistent. With his side already trailing 2-0, Xhaka was sent off for an off-the-ground two footed tackle on Joao Cancelo in the 35th minute. This left Arteta's men with an uphill task and they went on to concede another before half-time and two more in the second half.