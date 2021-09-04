CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

Western Illinois University Receives HLC Reaccreditation

By Sean Leary
MACOMB/Moline, IL – The Higher Learning Commission (HLC) recently announced that Western Illinois University has been reaccredited for 10 years, with the next re-affirmation of accreditation review scheduled for 2030-31. In March 2021, the HLC’s on-site review team virtually visited the Macomb and Quad Cities campuses, for a comprehensive review that included numerous meetings with faculty, staff, students, administration, the Board of Trustees and community leaders in both locations.

