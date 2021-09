The Chicago Bears are in a position to hopefully turn the corner offensively and start looking more like an NFL franchise of today rather than an NFL franchise of yesteryear. The team continues to strive for defensive greatness with a strong running game because that is what the McCaskey’s want to see. Ownership continues to live off the glory of the 1985 Super Bowl victory rather than embracing change. That championship was more than 35 years ago, stop living in the past.