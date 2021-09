The fall recruiting period for college basketball coaches began Thursday, and UK’s staff will be all over the country over the next few days. By 9:30 a.m., Kentucky assistant Jai Lucas had posted a photo from the high school gym of top UK target Cason Wallace, while fellow five-star recruits Adem Bona, Dereck Lively II and Chris Livingston were also expected to get in-home and in-school visits with the Wildcats on Thursday.