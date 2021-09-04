Depay double as Dutch outclass Montenegro 4-0 in qualis
EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) -- Memphis Depay scored a brace and the Netherlands outclassed Montenegro 4-0 on Saturday to stay second in Europe Group G of World Cup qualifying. The Barcelona striker shot the Netherlands into the lead from the penalty spot in the 38th minute after he was hauled down by Dusan Lagator. He doubled the lead in the 62nd with a hard shot that beat goalkeeper Matija Sarkic at his near post.www.semoball.com
Comments / 0