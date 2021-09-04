Former Today weatherman Willard Scott dies at 87
Willard Scott, the beloved longtime weatherman on NBC's Today, has died. He was 87. His death on Saturday morning was confirmed via Twitter by Al Roker, who replaced Scott on the NBC morning show in 1996. "We lost Willard Scott passed peacefully at 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris," Roker wrote. "He was truly my second dad and am where I am today because of his generous spirit. Willard was truly a broadcast #icon."ew.com
