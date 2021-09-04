Birth Announcements, Sept. 4
Cody and Holly Hill of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, HartLea Kaylyn, born Aug. 30, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Merrial and Marion Rhoades of Thedford, Dick Baxter of North Platte and Jerry Hill and the late “The Debs” of North Carolina. Great-grandparents are the late Irvin and Vera Losh, the late Ross and Lillie Baxter, John Register and the late Evelyn Register, and the late Gerald Hill and Betty Cherry.nptelegraph.com
