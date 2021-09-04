Charlie Cox Continues to Shut Down Daredevil Rumors for Spider-Man: No Way Home
Charlie Cox really, really, really wants you to believe he's not in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The beloved Daredevil actor is currently on the press tour for AMC+'s Irish crime drama Kin and is being faced with a barrage of questions regarding his potential future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Days after confirming with ComicBook.com his forearms didn't appear in the trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 3, the actor has doubled down with another outlet.comicbook.com
