OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hazy skies and warm conditions on tap for your Friday evening. Temperatures are warmer than the past few days, but still pleasant if you have any evening plans. The hazy conditions have kept temperatures a few degrees cooler, with highs topping out in the middle 80s. We’ll continue to see hazy conditions this evening, but otherwise dry and warm weather. Skies remain clear overnight with light winds, temperatures fall back into the middle 60s by morning.