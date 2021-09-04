CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mohave County, AZ

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-06 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of water, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Lake Mead National Recreation Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High temperatures 105 to 110 in Las Vegas, Mesquite, Pahrump, Barstow, and the Morongo Basin; 109 to 113 in Laughlin, Needles, and Lake Havasu City; and 113 to 118 at Dumont Dunes and Furnace Creek in Death Valley.

Yuma County, AZweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-12 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-13 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat. Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light- colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars. Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county officials for more details, which may include guidance for proper social distancing measures. Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may include: cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or exhaustion; nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke, which may include: vomiting; confusion; throbbing headache; decreased alertness or loss of consciousness; high body temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin; rapid, weak pulse; rapid, shallow breathing; seizures. Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1. Continue to monitor NWS forecasts, broadcast outlets, and local government for updates. Target Area: Yuma EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MST /10 AM PDT/ SUNDAY TO 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/ MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 107 to 115 expected. * WHERE...In Arizona, Yuma. In California, Palo Verde Valley, Eastern portion of Joshua Tree National Park, Imperial Valley, Western Imperial County, Southeastern Imperial County and Chuckwalla Valley. * WHEN...From 10 AM MST /10 AM PDT/ Sunday to 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/ Monday. * IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead to heat stroke.
Imperial County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Chuckwalla Valley, Imperial County Southeast by NWS

Pima County, AZweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-12 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-13 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions about how you are feeling. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells; Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon high temperatures Sunday and Monday of 105 to 111 degrees. * WHERE...Western Pima County and Tohono O`odham Nation. * WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 8 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Imperial County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Chuckwalla Valley, Imperial County Southeast by NWS

Box Elder County, UTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Box Elder County, Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 18:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Target Area: Eastern Box Elder County; Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Northern Wasatch Front Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Weber southeastern Box Elder...western Davis and northeastern Tooele Counties through 715 PM MDT At 641 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong outflow winds associated with thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles north of Great Salt Lake North of the Causeway to 16 miles northwest of Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway to 15 miles north of Delle. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway, Great Salt Lake North of the Causeway, Hat Island, Lakeside, Gunnison Island and Antelope Island State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells by NWS

Box Elder County, UTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Utah Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 19:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Utah Valley; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Wasatch...Salt Lake...southeastern Davis...southwestern Morgan western Summit and central Utah Counties through 800 PM MDT At 710 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Magna to 6 miles southwest of Utah Lake. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, Provo, Sandy, Murray, Bountiful, West Jordan, Orem, Taylorsville, South Jordan, Lehi, Draper, Riverton, Spanish Fork, Pleasant Grove, Cottonwood Heights, Springville, Midvale, Holladay and American Fork. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 254 and 311. Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 113 and 143. US Route 6 between mile markers 174 and 177. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Davis County, UTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Davis, Salt Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 19:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Davis; Salt Lake A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SALT LAKE...CENTRAL DAVIS AND NORTHEASTERN TOOELE COUNTIES At 705 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of West Bountiful, or 9 miles west of Bountiful, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Salt Lake City, Layton, Bountiful, Farmington, Clearfield, Kaysville, Syracuse, North Salt Lake, Centerville, Woods Cross, West Bountiful, Salt Lake City International Airport, Fruit Heights and Antelope Island State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 312 and 333. Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 102 and 113. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Box Elder County, UTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Salt Lake Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 19:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Salt Lake Valley; Utah Valley; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Wasatch...Salt Lake...southeastern Davis...southwestern Morgan western Summit and central Utah Counties through 800 PM MDT At 710 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Magna to 6 miles southwest of Utah Lake. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, Provo, Sandy, Murray, Bountiful, West Jordan, Orem, Taylorsville, South Jordan, Lehi, Draper, Riverton, Spanish Fork, Pleasant Grove, Cottonwood Heights, Springville, Midvale, Holladay and American Fork. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 254 and 311. Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 113 and 143. US Route 6 between mile markers 174 and 177. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Cache County, UTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Salt Lake Valley, Wasatch Back, Wasatch Mountains I-80 North by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 18:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Salt Lake Valley; Wasatch Back; Wasatch Mountains I-80 North Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Weber...southwestern Cache...east central Box Elder...northern Salt Lake...eastern Davis...Morgan and west central Summit Counties through 715 PM MDT At 641 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong outflow winds along a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Howell to near Weber State University to 6 miles north of Magna. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, Ogden, Layton, Bountiful, Farmington, Brigham City, Tremonton, Morgan, Hill Air Force Base, Cache, Kaysville, South Salt Lake, North Ogden, South Ogden, North Salt Lake, Centerville, Woods Cross, Washington Terrace and Riverdale. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 304 and 331, and between mile markers 341 and 387. Interstate 84 between mile markers 36 and 42, and between mile markers 85 and 112. Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 108 and 125, and between mile markers 132 and 134. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Scotts Bluff National Monument, Wildcat Hills by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-11 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Scotts Bluff National Monument, Wildcat Hills FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR FWZ ZONE 313 IN THE SOUTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FROM 11AM TO 7PM SATURDAY FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 313 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 313. * WIND...Northwest winds at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...15 to 20 percent * HAINES...5 * THUNDERSTORMS...A few thunderstorms could develop after 5 pm. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Box Elder County, UTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Salt Lake Valley by NWS

Box Elder County, UTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bear Lake and Bear River Valley, Cache Valley, Utah Portion by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 19:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bear Lake and Bear River Valley; Cache Valley, Utah Portion; Eastern Box Elder County; Northern Wasatch Front; Salt Lake Valley; Wasatch Back; Wasatch Mountains I-80 North; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80; Western Uinta Mountains Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Weber...southeastern Cache...east central Box Elder...southern Rich...northwestern Wasatch...eastern Salt Lake...eastern Davis...Morgan...northwestern Summit and west central Uinta Counties through 830 PM MDT At 737 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Marriott-Slaterville to near Morgan to Little Cottonwood Canyon. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Salt Lake City, Sandy, Ogden, Layton, Bountiful, Farmington, Brigham City, Park City, Morgan, Coalville, Randolph, Hill Air Force Base, Roy, Cottonwood Heights, Clearfield, Kaysville, Holladay, North Ogden, South Ogden and North Salt Lake. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 316 and 335, and between mile markers 337 and 356. Interstate 84 between mile markers 82 and 119. Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 126 and 196. US Route 40 between mile markers 0 and 6. US Route 89 between mile markers 465 and 476. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 19:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-10 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR LAKE TAHOE Winds are below advisory levels and will become light overnight.
Environmentweather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Davis County, UTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Davis, Salt Lake, Tooele by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 19:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Davis; Salt Lake; Tooele A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SALT LAKE...CENTRAL DAVIS AND NORTHEASTERN TOOELE COUNTIES At 705 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of West Bountiful, or 9 miles west of Bountiful, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Salt Lake City, Layton, Bountiful, Farmington, Clearfield, Kaysville, Syracuse, North Salt Lake, Centerville, Woods Cross, West Bountiful, Salt Lake City International Airport, Fruit Heights and Antelope Island State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 312 and 333. Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 102 and 113. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Uinta County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southwest Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 13:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Southwest Wyoming Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Weber...southeastern Cache...east central Box Elder...southern Rich...northwestern Wasatch...eastern Salt Lake...eastern Davis...Morgan...northwestern Summit and west central Uinta Counties through 830 PM MDT At 737 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Marriott-Slaterville to near Morgan to Little Cottonwood Canyon. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Salt Lake City, Sandy, Ogden, Layton, Bountiful, Farmington, Brigham City, Park City, Morgan, Coalville, Randolph, Hill Air Force Base, Roy, Cottonwood Heights, Clearfield, Kaysville, Holladay, North Ogden, South Ogden and North Salt Lake. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 316 and 335, and between mile markers 337 and 356. Interstate 84 between mile markers 82 and 119. Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 126 and 196. US Route 40 between mile markers 0 and 6. US Route 89 between mile markers 465 and 476. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Morgan County, UTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wasatch Back by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 19:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Wasatch Back Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Weber...southwestern Cache...east central Box Elder...northern Salt Lake...eastern Davis...Morgan and west central Summit Counties through 715 PM MDT At 641 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong outflow winds along a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Howell to near Weber State University to 6 miles north of Magna. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, Ogden, Layton, Bountiful, Farmington, Brigham City, Tremonton, Morgan, Hill Air Force Base, Cache, Kaysville, South Salt Lake, North Ogden, South Ogden, North Salt Lake, Centerville, Woods Cross, Washington Terrace and Riverdale. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 304 and 331, and between mile markers 341 and 387. Interstate 84 between mile markers 36 and 42, and between mile markers 85 and 112. Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 108 and 125, and between mile markers 132 and 134. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Box Elder County, UTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cache Valley, Utah Portion, Eastern Box Elder County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 19:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cache Valley, Utah Portion; Eastern Box Elder County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Cache...northeastern Box Elder and northwestern Rich Counties through 815 PM MDT At 724 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Smithfield, or 11 miles northeast of Logan, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Logan, Cache, Smithfield, Hyrum, Wellsville, Lewiston, Clarkston, Garden City, Trenton, Plymouth, Bear Lake, Garden, Utah State University, Benson, Peter, Riverside, North Logan, Providence, Nibley and Hyde Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 383 and 395. Interstate 84 between mile markers 33 and 34. US Route 89 between mile markers 459 and 502. Utah Route 30 between mile markers 110 and 114. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

