CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Martin County, FL

Flood Advisory issued for Martin, Okeechobee, St. Lucie by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-04 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-05 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Martin; Okeechobee; St. Lucie The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Martin County in east central Florida Southeastern Okeechobee County in east central Florida Southwestern St. Lucie County in east central Florida * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 531 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms over southwestern Saint Lucie, western Martin and extreme southern Okeechobee Counties. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding of roads and other poorly drained, urban and low lying areas. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen from I-95 near Palm City to Okeechobee. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Indiantown, Okeechobee, J And S Fish Camp, Four Seasons Estates, Taylor Creek, Port Mayaca, Okee Tantie Recreation Area and Basswood Estates. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Martin County, FL
City
Palm City, FL
State
Florida State
City
Indiantown, FL
County
Okeechobee County, FL
City
Okeechobee, FL
County
Saint Lucie County, FL
City
Melbourne, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#St Lucie#Four Seasons Estates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Associated Press

Unions split on vaccine mandates, complicating Biden push

The National Nurses Union applauded President Joe Biden’s proposal to require that companies with more than 100 employees vaccinate their work force. The American Federation of Teachers once said vaccine mandates weren’t necessary, but now embraces them. In Oregon, police and firefighter unions are suing to block a mask mandate for state workers.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
New York City, NYCBS News

Food delivery services are suing NYC for capping their fees

The nation's biggest food delivery services including Uber Eats and DoorDash are suing New York City, arguing that a fee cap first enacted during the pandemic is costing them "hundreds of millions of dollars." The Big Apple last month implemented a permanent cap of 15% per delivery from places like...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Biden calls Chinese President Xi Jinping about U.S.-China relationship

In their first conversation in seven months, President Biden spoke by phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping late Thursday night from the Treaty Room inside the White House residence. The roughly 90-minute call was initiated by Mr. Biden and motivated by what is essentially his exasperation that lower-level Chinese officials have been unwilling to hold substantive conversations during meetings with members of his administration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy