Flood Advisory issued for Martin, Okeechobee, St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-05 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Martin; Okeechobee; St. Lucie The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Martin County in east central Florida Southeastern Okeechobee County in east central Florida Southwestern St. Lucie County in east central Florida * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 531 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms over southwestern Saint Lucie, western Martin and extreme southern Okeechobee Counties. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding of roads and other poorly drained, urban and low lying areas. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen from I-95 near Palm City to Okeechobee. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Indiantown, Okeechobee, J And S Fish Camp, Four Seasons Estates, Taylor Creek, Port Mayaca, Okee Tantie Recreation Area and Basswood Estates. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.