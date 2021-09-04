Best tradition in college football: The Iowa Wave returns to Kinnick Stadium (Video)

An in-state rivalry featuring several 2022 NFL Draft prospects could prove to be an entertaining game and an enlightening evaluation exercise. To call Tulsa vs. Oklahoma State a rivalry might be a stretch, but the two teams are separated by just over 60 miles of highway and have been playing against each other since 1914. They’ve squared up 74 times overall, and Oklahoma State has won the last eight contests. While the Cowboys are 12.5-point favorites over the Golden Hurricane, who dropped their opener to FCS UC-Davis last week, this game could be more intriguing than it appears. OSU’s starting quarterback Spencer Sanders will be out with an illness and there’s a distinct possibility that Tulsa could catch Oklahoma State napping. But regardless of the competitiveness of the game, there are multiple prospects from each squad worth taking a look at.