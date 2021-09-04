CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eli Fross Drops "Exposing Me Part II"

By Aron A.
hotnewhiphop.com
Cover picture for the articleBrooklyn drill is still flourishing, whether it's on the main stage with artists like the late Pop Smoke or the budding underground scene that's delivering some of the rawest and unadulterated rap music right now. Eli Fross has been among those leading the wave from Brooklyn and beyond and this week, he returned with his latest offering, "Exposing Me Part II." Fross's confidence carries throughout the track as he details the bleak reality in the streets and his rising profile over sinister production. "N***as say soon be your time, see me, I'm speeding up the clock," he raps.

