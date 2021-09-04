Depay double as Dutch outclass Montenegro 4-0 in qualis

The old cliche “a tale of two halves” certainly applied to Sunday’s match at the Estadio Arechi for Roma’s attack. In the first, it was the same old story as last season: a tightly packed defense stifled Roma’s attack despite the Giallorossi dominating possession. It felt like Roma might struggle to break down the Salernitana defense, as the passing wasn’t quick enough and the looks at goal just weren’t there during the first stanza.