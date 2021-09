Over the last few months, when COVID cases were lower and vaccination rates were higher, many of us started to eat at our favorite restaurants for the first time in more than a year. But even though the trajectory of the pandemic has shifted, most dining rooms across the U.S. are still open now—however, there are a few exceptions, including some Chick-fil-As. Read on to find out why your local Chick-fil-A location may be turning away customers once again.