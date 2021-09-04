CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coast Guard responds to oil spill in Gulf after Hurricane Ida

By Kierra Frazier
 6 days ago
The U.S. Coast Guard said divers were being deployed Sunday to search for the source of a growing oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico following Hurricane Ida, per Reuters. What's happening: The Coast Guard is investigating the spill, which is believed to stem from an underwater source at an offshore drilling lease, some two miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana — a key oil industry hub and staging area, reports AP, which notes the cleanup operation has begun.

