CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Yankees drop yet another game to hapless Orioles, 4-3

By Kristie Ackert, New York Daily News
Posted by 
Daily News
Daily News
 6 days ago

Their YES network advertises the Yankees as Summer’s Biggest Thrill Ride. The Bombers’ season certainly has had more ups and downs, twists and turns and dramatic drops and tight wins than any rollercoaster ride. A week ago, the Yankees were coming off a 13-game winning streak having forced their way back into the playoff picture and even made the division-leading Rays start to look back at them with a little concern.

Saturday, the Bombers managed just three hits against the worst team in baseball and dropped their sixth game of the season against the lowly Orioles. Baltimore no-hit the Yankees for six innings, withstood a late “rally,” and scored a run off closer Aroldis Chapman to beat the Bombers 4-3 in front of 34,571 at the Stadium.

“Look, these games are super important. And we’re trying to win them. And, we got held down enough today. So that’s frustrating and unfortunate,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “But we’ve got a big one tomorrow that we got to grab.”

These games are ones the Bombers should be using to build momentum and position themselves for the playoff push. Instead, the Yankees (78-57) have lost six games to the Orioles this season, more than any other team has lost to Baltimore. The Orioles, who are still 50 games below .500, have just 42 wins overall this season. Saturday’s loss opened the door for the Rays, who went 18-1 against the last-place O’s, to expand their lead and get closer to winning their second straight American League East division title, and the Red Sox, who are on the Yankees heels in the Wild Card race.

The Bombers’ inability to slam the door on the Orioles (42-92), who they have one more series against in Camden Yards, dropped them to 9-6 against the Birds season so far. They are also just 28-31 against the AL East this season with 17 division games left in the last 27 of the regular season.

The Yankees pitchers were not at their best Saturday, but they gave the Yankees more than a fair chance to win.

Jordan Montgomery had to work hard and wasn’t sharp, but still held the Orioles to one run on six hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out five. Wandy Peralta, who had been one of the Yankees most reliable relievers over the last month, allowed two runs and just recorded one out before being chased in the seventh.

Chapman, whose own season has been like a rollercoaster of success and failure, put leadoff hitter Ryan Mountcastle on base in the ninth with a wild pitch on strike three. The Orioles first baseman would score the winning run on a sacrifice fly and Chapman took his fourth loss of the season — one shy of his career high.

Facing the worst pitching staff in the big leagues — the Orioles came into the game with a big-league worst 5.78 ERA and .270 batting average against — the Bombers bats were almost completely silent.

Orioles right-handed starter Chris Ellis and reliever Tanner Scott combined to no-hit the Yankees for the first six innings. Gleyber Torres, pinch hitting with runners on the corners and one out in the seventh, “singled,” on an infield ball that was booted to break up the no-hit bid. DJ LeMahieu got on base with a chopped infield single in the eighth and Joey Gallo snapped an 0-for-17 slide with a homer to the short porch in right field to tie the game.

“That was pretty big for me individually, things obviously haven’t been going great for me. But, it’s just kind of part of the game and I kind of am learning how to deal with that and keep pushing every day,” Gallo said of snapping the slide. “So it was good to kind of get a little bit of a result. And in a pretty big situation today. So hopefully, I can build off that.”

The Yankees offense could not build off it.

The Yankees went 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position and stranded five runners.

“I thought in the first and second inning, we had some opportunities there and actually hit the ball well; (Giancarlo Stanton) smoked the ball to the center fielder after (Aaron) Judge (hit a two-base error) and then I thought (Andrew Velazquez had) a good at bat where the next any runner in scoring position lines out to end the inning. So I thought we were having a couple balls that we hit to the fence and stuff. So I thought we were having some decent at-bats against them, but again, just not creating enough traffic against them.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Wandy Peralta
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
Jordan Montgomery
Person
Andrew Velazquez
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The Orioles#Boston Red Sox#Bombers#Rays#American League East#The Red Sox#Era#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees, Blue Jays lineups Wednesday | Gleyber Torres sits again, DJ LeMahieu in 5-hole; Luis Gil on mound (9/8/21)

The Yankees summoned in their ace in the hole from Triple-A to start Wednesday night when they try to avoid their first five-game losing streak since April. Rookie right-hander Luis Gil, who didn’t allow a run over 15 2/3 innings in his first three Major League starts, is back to face the Toronto Blue Jays, who took the first two games of a four-game set.
SoccerSportsnet.ca

Blue Jays steal the game 3 against the Orioles

Sept. 2: Bunting Helps the Jays Stay Alive, Canada’s World Cup Quest. Scotty and Ziggy take on the Jays latest win over Baltimore and why the star of the game was not a player – it was bunting (1:23)! Plenty of baseball as Kevin Barker makes his Thursday appearance. The crew debates the 3B position and whether Cavan Biggio will be there next season. Plus a chat […]
MLBnewsbrig.com

Yankees’ Gleyber Torres plays another rehab game as return nears

Gleyber Torres played another rehab game on Tuesday, going 0-for-3 with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and playing all seven innings at shortstop. He is scheduled to play nine innings with SWB on Wednesday and is on track to rejoin the Yankees on Friday in The Bronx. There’s less than five weeks remaining...
MLBchatsports.com

Rays 4, Orioles 3: Winning Ugly

Let’s get to the important stuff first: the Rays won, and the Yankees lost, extending the Rays lead to five games with 33 games remaining. Now to the details: that was some gross sausage making tonight. The bats struggled against John Means, a pitcher they had owned all year. The defense was a lot of WTFing. Home plate umpire Doug Eddings was abysmal at calling balls and strikes. Even shiny new toy Adam Conley was considerably less shiny. But the Rays won anyway. How? Not because of luck dragons. Not because of grit and the Will to Win.
MLBnewsbrig.com

Yankees takeaways in Friday’s 4-3 win over Orioles, including more clutch Giancarlo Stanton

The Yankees walked it off against the Orioles on Friday, 4-3. 1. The Yankees couldn’t score a run against the bullpen with the worst ERA in baseball, so Aroldis Chapman entered the game in the ninth in a tie game. He put the lead run on with a one-out walk, but struck out the next two batters to send the game to the bottom of the ninth still knotted. However, the Yanks were retired in order to go to the 10th.
MLBCamden Chat

Friday night Orioles game thread: vs. Yankees, 7:05

There may not be any two MLB teams whose August fortunes were more diametrically opposed than the Orioles and the Yankees. New York went 21-8 for the month while the O’s were 4-24. The O’s, as you may recall, fired off a 19-game losing streak over the course of that month. The last game they won before they started all of that losing came against the Yankees.
MLBnewyorkcitynews.net

Orioles rally to knock off Yankees

Jorge Mateo hit a game-tying RBI single and Kelvin Gutierrez followed with a tiebreaking single in a four-run seventh inning as the Baltimore Orioles overcame a trio of three-run deficits and recorded an 8-7 victory over the host New York Yankees on Sunday afternoon. The Orioles (43-92) won for the...
MLBSun-Journal

MLB roundup: Blue Jays add to Yankees’ misery

NEW YORK — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 41st home run and the streaking Toronto Blue Jays knocked the slumping Yankees out of the AL’s top wild-card spot, beating New York 6-3 Wednesday night. The Yankees have lost five straight and 9 of 11 since winning 13 in a row....
MLBCamden Chat

Presented with chances to win baseball game vs. Yankees, Orioles instead lose

One thing that you can safely say about any baseball team with a .311 winning percentage is they really know how to lose games. That is their real talent. Along with playing a whole bunch of games where they have no chance, they take the close ones, blow a crucial situation or two, and lose what could have easily been a win. So it went for the Orioles on Friday night. They dropped an 11-inning game to the Yankees, 4-3.
MLBchatsports.com

Orioles lose to Yankees, 4-3, in 11 innings on Giancarlo Stanton’s walk-off single after strong start by John Means

NEW YORK — When John Means starts, it generally represents the Orioles’ best chance to win in a given turn through their rotation. But despite another strong performance from their ace left-hander Friday night at Yankee Stadium, a 4-3 loss in 11 innings to the New York Yankees meant the Orioles have not won with Means on the mound since July 31, a six-start span.
MLBCamden Chat

Tuesday Bird Droppings: Where the Orioles are 90-game losers

Good morning, Camden Chatters. Number one at losing, that is. With yet another dreary defeat last night — a 7-3 loss in Toronto that Tyler Young recapped — the Birds have now lost 90 games this season. No other major league team can make that claim. That’s 90 — count...
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees.com: Stinky Yankees Fall to the Orioles

The Yankees have not been held hitless in a game since June 11, 2003, when six Astros combined to shut down New York’s vaunted offense at the original Yankee Stadium. A late infield single on Saturday afternoon helped spare them from that same indignity, then Joey Gallo reached the right-field seats for a much-needed confidence boost.

Comments / 0

Community Policy