MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - A family from northwest Indiana has filed a lawsuit after five loved ones were killed in a tubing accident on a North Carolina river. From up-stream, the Dan River in Eden, North Carolina looks like a peaceful spot for a tubing trip. The Villano family was there visiting relatives in June when their attorney says they went for a fun day on the river. However, attorney Kenneth Allen says the family didn't know the danger of the low-head dam on the river.