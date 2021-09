With the six-game 2020 season in the rear-view mirror, Michigan head coach Jim Harbuagh is looking to make it a distant memory with a bounce-back season in 2021. The opener against Western Michigan is on Saturday, and the pressure on Harbaugh to open with a win is high as he enters his seventh season in Ann Arbor. Harbaugh is looking to some new faces on the sidelines to make a difference, specifically the debut of defensive coordination Mike Macdonald. The former NFL assistant will be charged with turning around the Wolverines defense that simply couldn’t get the job done last season.