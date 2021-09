The Nittany Lions were back in Happy Valley to open up the home schedule on Saturday against Ball State. And with over 100,000 fans in attendance in Beaver Stadium, along with some beautiful weather, it was a welcome environment for the Lions to square off against the defending MAC conference champions who brought in an 8-game winning streak. It had been 650 days since the Lion crowd was in Beaver Stadium, and they showed up today representing the highest-attended home opener for PSU since 2008.