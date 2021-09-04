Charitable Lychee-Flavored Ciders

Apple picking, decorating pumpkins, the leaves changing colors, caramel apples, s'mores by the fire. These are some of the best things about fall. The flavors in foods around this time are also something to get excited about. Sure, pumpkin spice is taken to the extreme, (have you spotted pumpkin spice hummus or pumpkin spice Twinkies yet?) so that's why I can't get enough of anything with apples. Sure apple juice is good, and we love a hot toddy or mulled wine, but one drink you'll always find me sipping on all autumn is hot apple cider. You'll also see gallons and gallons of fresh apple cider popping up at the farmer's market too. Now is the time to stock up! Sweet, crisp, and festive, apple cider is the star of the show in these delicious spiked apple cider cocktails.