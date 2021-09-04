Fire Weather Watch issued for Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-06 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR FOR GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH IN PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES 285 AND 624 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR FOR GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH IN PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES 285 AND 624 * Impacts: Gusty wind with single digit RH and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: - In Northern CA Fire Zone....Most of FWZ 285 today. - In South Central OR Fire Zone....The Winter Rim to Warner Mountains areas in FWZ 624. * Wind: Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Humidity: 5-10 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD