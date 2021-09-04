CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Monica, CA

Lori Harvey Steps Out in Leggings & Fierce Louis Vuitton Boots That Are Inspired by a Biker Jacket

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Posted by 
Footwear News
Footwear News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QHQ6v_0bmrN2LB00

Lori Harvey is known for being a master of street style and for her great taste in footwear . And her most recent outfit is certainly no exception.

Last night, Harvey was seen walking out of Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif., after dinner with her step-father Steve Harvey and mother Marjorie, wearing a Fear of God Sixth Collection paneled varsity jacket over a black top and leggings with a fabulous pair of leather over-the-knee boots by Louis Vuitton.

The Patti boots featured a brown and white square-toe with a bright blue wedge heel finished off with a navy blue thigh. The design is creative director Nicolas Ghesquière’s reinterpretation of a biker jacket, which is emphasized by its folded straps with engraved metal studs.

Lori, as always, is right on trend with her footwear. As fall approaches and we’re making our way from sandals and open-toed heels to more cold-weather friendly shoes, color-blocked boots are a great way to transition into a new wardrobe. Color-blocked shoes are a wise choice to add in an unexpected, but stylish pop of color into an otherwise simple outfit.

Harvey has been leaning towards ’90s inspired outfits lately. A prime example of that would be last month when she was seen in a throw-back style outfit of a white scooped-neck bralette with extra-baggy jeans, paired with a bright green Bottega Veneta bag and matching slides.

Re-create Lori Harvey’s cool look for fall in these similar styles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=369kza_0bmrN2LB00

Buy Now: Alice & Olivia Keri Varsity Jacket w/ Vegan Leather Sleeve, $440

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T8ufb_0bmrN2LB00

Buy Now: Giuseppe Zanotti Kristen Pop Boots, $380 (was $950)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HIiV7_0bmrN2LB00

Buy Now: ASOS Design Crossbody Structured Box Bag, $50

See Lori Harvey’s boldest style moments through the years.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Footwear News

Footwear News

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Santa Monica, CA
Entertainment
Santa Monica, CA
Lifestyle
City
Santa Monica, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Ghesquière
Person
Steve Harvey
Person
Lori Harvey
Person
Louis Vuitton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biker#Leggings Fierce#Alice Olivia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Lori Harvey’s Cutout Bodysuit, Pencil Skirt & Knee-High Boots Make for the Perfect Fall Outfit

Fall is on its way in and Lori Harvey is having no problem adjusting to the cooler temperatures. The model made her way to the Michael Kors spring ’22 show this morning on her latest stop during New York Fashion Week. For the event, Harvey decided on a monochrome look in a cutout, scoop-neck bodysuit tucked into a tailored, high-rise pencil skirt. Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout designs as well are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season from Cult Gaia’s own beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs. Stars like Saweetie, Kim...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Megan Fox Proves the Power of Monochrome in a Yellow Shacket, Buttery Pants & See-Through Heels

Megan Fox hit the red carpet at Revolve Gallery’s launch during New York Fashion Week in a sleek and streamlined look. The event featured select pieces from 13 brands, including Ronny Kobo, For Love and Lemons and LoveShackFancy, within themed rooms to display their new collections. The “Till Death” star herself arrived at the event in a light yellow jacket and high-waisted trousers by Paris Georgia. Fox’s slightly oversized jacket, layered over a white Naked Wardrobe bralette, featured silver button closures and accents for a utilitarian vibe. The actress accessorized with a matching leather Coperni shoulder bag, as well as a sparkling...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Amelia Hamlin Gives Casual Glamour in a Black Peek-A-Boo Dress & Thong-Toe Sandals

Amelia Hamlin radiates an effortless cool with her latest look. The model was snapped while at the inaugural Revolve Gallery party yesterday while in New York City during New York Fashion Week. For the ensemble, Hamlin donned a chic black dress that incorporated a peek-a-boo design that’s growing in prominence.  When it came down to the shoes, Hamlin slipped on a pair of black square-toe sandals that gave the ensemble an even trendier appearance. Riddled throughout Hamlin’s Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing contemporary and comfortable styles that feel easy and trendy. She’s a fan of flowy dresses, colorful activewear, intricate bikini and...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Gives Early Aughts Magic in a Funky Crisscross Top, Plaid Pants & Pointy Pumps

Bella Hadid’s latest look feels like a throwback moment to the early 2000s. The model was spotted while out and about in New York City during NYFW on Wednesday night. Her ensemble gave a lesson in throwback styles to the early aughts, with mismatched fabrics and trends incorporated galore. She wore a flowy top that featured crisscross straps with plaid slight-flared pants that had a slice opening around the ankles for a flapping effect. For shoes, Hadid donned a pair of black ultra-pointed toe pumps that also incorporated a crisscross embossment on the front of the shoes. The model’s style is always both...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Puts a Glam Spin on Wardrobe Classics in Beaded Sweater, Foldover Trousers & Pointed-Toe Pumps

Katie Holmes stepped out in a look that revamped wardrobe classics to celebrate Iris Apfel’s 100th birthday at Central Park Tower during New York Fashion Week. In addition to marking Apfel’s century of life, the party also launched the news that the style icon will create a collection with H&M, dropping in early 2022. For the stylish occasion, the “Dawson’s Creek” star wore versatile wardrobe staples with a glamorous twist. Holmes donned a tan sweater featuring dramatic sheer cuffs with shiny gold beaded accents. She accented the top with sharp black pleated trousers, which also included a cummerbund-like waistband that buttoned...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Keeps Cool in a Spaghetti Strap Top, Split-Hem Trousers & the Chunkiest Boots

Kendall Jenner is keeping her casual aesthetic during her business season at New York Fashion Week. The model was spotted outside the Michael Kors show in a business chic attire. For the event, Kendall went for a pair of black trousers featuring slits on the hem, a sleeveless white top and a matching leather bag. As for footwear, Kendall completed the look with an edgy pair of Stella McCartney chunky platform ankle boots. Combat boots and lug-sole styles, are the new norm amongst celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization along with a few other silhouettes from the 1990s. From brands like Dr....
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Kate Hudson Perfects Fall Trends in a Leather Minidress, Chocolate Coat & Knee-High Boots

Kate Hudson is bringing back one of this year’s most beloved trends just in time for fall. The “Fool’s Gold” actress arrived on the scene for Michael Kors’ spring ’22 show this morning in chic fashion. For the New York Fashion Week event, Hudson modeled a new brown leather minidress and slick chocolate coat from the designer’s new collection; the outfit also came accessorized with an embossed leather minibag. A sleek piece of leather attire became one of the biggest trends this winter — and now this fall, too. Whether in the form of a jacket, coat or, in Hudson’s case, a...
Theater & DancePosted by
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Is a Classic Movie Star in a Pinstripe Crop Top & Skirt With Trending Wrap Sandals

Jennifer Lopez is bringing her style abroad with a bold twist. The “Maid in Manhattan” actress attended the Venice Film Festival in Italy this morning, stepping out in a luxurious look that ties into Italian trends. For the event, J-Lo modeled a coordinating black and white pinstripe crop top with a matching midi-length skirt. The outfit also included oversize white shades and a Hèrmes handbag. On her feet, Lopez tapped one of her new favorite brands for sandals: Femme LA. Femme is a vegan label favorited by the likes of Ashley Graham, Hailey Baldwin and Megan Fox amongst other huge names; the...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Megan Fox Has a ’70s-Inspo Moment in Crop Top, Flared Pants and Gold Platforms for Moschino’s NYFW Show

Megan Fox gives a lesson in ’70s influences with her latest look. The “Jennifer’s Body” actress was spotted while attending the Moschino spring 2022 collection at New York Fashion Week today. Fox donned a blue outfit that incorporated a cropped button-down top and flared trousers. For the shoes, Fox sported a pair of gold platform heels that emphasized the ’70s vibe. When it comes to Fox’s personal fashion tastes, she is known for walking the line of being edgy yet trendy. Her Instagram features photos of her in oversized outerwear, intricate bodysuits and lacy separates. Fox typically slips on chic pumps, sandals and...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Elevates the Thigh-High Boot Trend in Ribbed Short Shorts & a Must-Have Shacket

Chrissy Teigen is serving up a lesson in bold minimalism. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the model share a photoset that featured a place she called “home.” For the outfit, she sported a dark green matching set under a light green overshirt. She accessorized the look with a circular shoulder bag that helped refine the ensemble. View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) When it came to footwear, Teigen decided on a pair of thigh-high tan leather boots that added a bit of edge to the rather subdued vibe of the entire situation. Thigh-high boots have...
YogaPosted by
Footwear News

Dua Lipa’s Cutout Bodysuit, Stretchy Yoga Pants & Wild Metallic Brogues Make a Case for Bold Style

Dua Lipa is proving that even sportswear may never go out of style. The “Physical” singer posted a photoset on Instagram yesterday that showed her enjoying various moments of her day. For the ensemble, Dua Lipa broke out a monochromatic black look that incorporated a peek-a-boo bodysuit and flared stretch pants; she then accessorized the outfit with an oversized fuzzy leopard-print hat. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) Shoe-wise, Lipa donned a unique pair of metallic Raf Simons brogues that gave the look an ultimate sporty edge for a nice contrast with the rest of...
Theater & DancePosted by
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Wows in a Plunging Gown & 6-Inch Heels for Red Carpet Debut With Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez really just made things red carpet official. The back-on-again couple attended the red carpet premiere of “The Last Duel” during the Venice Film Festival this evening in dashing attire. While Affleck decided on a classic black tuxedo and bow-tie, Lopez went glam in a glittering scoop-neck design from Georges Hobeika; the glowing white number includes a cutout Swarovski crystal-trimmed neckline, high-leg slit and ruffled hem. On her feet, J-Lo tapped Jimmy Choo in the brand’s towering Max platform silhouette. The metallic gold pair came set atop a 2-inch platform base with a lifted stiletto heel measuring around...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Beyoncé Is a Disco Queen in a Feather-Coat Blouse, Flare Jeans & Sky-High Silver Platforms

Beyoncé knows how to celebrate a birthday in style. The “Crazy in Love” songstress graced fans with photos from her birthday celebrations this week, joined by her husband and fellow musician Jay-Z on a yacht getaway. For the occasion, Beyoncé herself channeled trends from the 1970s in a white feather-trimmed $2,500 blouse from Valentino and classic flare-hem jeans. For a fun punch, the outfit came accented with a $ martini-inspired $5,795 clutch bag courtesy of Judith Leiber. The entire look was put together by Beyoncé’s stylist KJ Moody who also works with the singer’s former Destiny’s Child collaborator, Kelly Rowland. ...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Halsey’s Head-Turning Red Corset & Grunge-Inspired Jeans Get a Touch of Glam With Glitzy Sandals

Halsey’s latest looks turned heads and gave a lesson in mixed aesthetics. The “Walls Could Talk” singer was seen with Alev Aydin in New York City yesterday evening in a red corset from LaQuan Smith that incorporated lace-detailing with a pair of black jeans by The Attico that had grunge-inspired vibes. She accessorized the ensemble with a sleek black patent leather shoulder bag. For the footwear, Halsey wore a pair of black glitzy heeled sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti that created a perfect touch of contrast to this grunge-inspired outfit. Halsey’s everyday aesthetic includes clothing that mixes many different aesthetics. She typically dabbles in...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Dundas x Revolve’s New Thigh-High Boots Put a Racy Spin On Dressing Up Again

These boots were made for walking — right now. Peter Dundas is the latest to launch a see-now-buy-now collection, in a new collaboration with Revolve. At the retailer’s New York Fashion Week show Wednesday, the designer put forth a compelling reason to give thigh-high boots a new spin this fall. The Norwegian designer, who has worked for brands such as Emanuel Ungaro, Emilio Pucci and Roberto Cavalli before he launched his own Dundas line in 2017, is known for creating sexy, provocative looks. The Dundas x Revolve line was no different, with plenty of slinky gowns, metallic coordinates and mini dresses, many...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Ciara Goes Green in Monochrome Leather Outfit and Tall Boots for Dundas x Revolve NYFW Show

Ciara gave a lesson in monochrome dressing for Dundas’ fashion show with Revolve yesterday. The musician stunned for the brand’s fall ’21 runway show at New York Fashion Week in a sleek leather corset top and pleated leather miniskirt, both in deep shades of olive green. The skirt featured two pairs of adjustable buckles on their sides, adding a sharp edge to the look. Ciara’s outfit was complete with a coordinating thick fluffy jacket, which she wore off-the-shoulder. Ciara’s ensemble’s greatest statement, however, was her footwear. The “I’m Out” singer grounded her outfit in a pair of bold olive green leather boots....
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Khloe Kardashian Goes Incognito in a Camouflage Dress & the Wildest Thigh-High Boots

Khloe Kardashian looked ready for action in her latest bold ensemble. The media personality decked herself out in head-to-toe camouflage this week, sharing the military-chic outfit on Instagram on Tuesday morning. The look highlighted a green and brown shirt-style dress accented with a glittering silver necklace and statement boots. The pointed-toe pair featured a similar camo print set atop a thigh-high silhouette and lifted stiletto heel, bearing resemblance to designs from Balenciaga. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian) Knee-high and thigh-high boots are the must-have boot silhouettes this season. From leather twists on the trend to...
Theater & DancePosted by
Footwear News

Paris Hilton, Sarah Paulson Dance Together at Saks’ Star-Studded NYFW Party

It was a star-studded night at Saks Fifth Avenue’s New York Fashion Week party on Thursday that saw some unlikely — yet memorable — pairings. Recent FN cover stars Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton made an appearance at L’Avenue, Saks’ two-floor restaurant, where Paris entertained as the night’s house DJ. She was accompanied onstage with Nicky and played hit songs such as “I Love it” by Icona Pop and Jay Z’s “Empire State Of Mind.” Paris also yelled “Free Britney!” just before playing Britney Spears’ hit “Piece of Me.” Then, as Kygo and Whitney Houston’s “Higher Love” began playing, actress Sarah Paulson...

Comments / 0

Community Policy