CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Orioles take combined no-hitter into 7th inning, bounce back from blown lead to beat Yankees, 4-3

By Nathan Ruiz, Baltimore Sun
Posted by 
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 6 days ago

The Orioles lost their combined no-hit bid in the seventh inning, then their lead in the eighth. They won anyway.

After an infield single spoiled their shot at history and New York Yankees slugger Joey Gallo hit a game-tying two-run home run, Pedro Severino’s sacrifice fly off Aroldis Chapman in the ninth gave Baltimore a series-evening 4-3 victory on Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.

In Sunday’s series finale, the Orioles (42-92) will have a chance to earn their first series victory at Yankee Stadium since Brandon Hyde’s opening series as their manager in 2019.

Chris Ellis, Tanner Scott and Marcos Diplán combined to get Baltimore within eight outs of what would have been its second no-hitter of the season, joining John Means historic performance against the Seattle Mariners on May 5. But the countdown did not reach seven, with Gleyber Torres reaching on a groundball up the middle that was ruled an infield single after rookie second baseman Jahmai Jones twice failed to cleanly field it while ranging to his right. Jones had opened the inning with a fielding error.

“I think I should make that play,” said Jones, who was replaced defensively the next inning. “I felt like I got to it with enough time. It would’ve been a tough play to either flip to [shortstop Jorge] Mateo or try to reach across and throw him out, but I feel like anytime I get my glove on a ball, I should make a play no matter where it is.”

The Yankees’ first hit plated their first run, spoiling the shutout bid Ellis started. A 28-year-old right-hander in his seventh organization after being claimed on waivers last month, Ellis continued his transformation from spot starter to potential rotation fixture with five no-hit innings. He needed a career-high 92 pitches to reach that point, and despite a large spike in innings after losing the 2020 season to the coronavirus pandemic, he was not shy about feeling great physically with a month left in this campaign.

“Man, I’m in The Show, dude,” Ellis said. “I’m on full-go right now. My arm’s irrelevant. How I feel is whatever. I feel great, man. Give me the ball. Let me go out there and [chuck] it.”

He labored to complete the fifth, with a pair of walks spiking his pitch count, but Hyde allowed him to face DJ LeMahieu as the Orioles clung to what was then a one-run lead. In a full count, LeMaheiu, the only player to win a batting title in each league, popped up to Jones at second.

“It was really cool to have a big league manager trust you to go out there,” Ellis said. “It was a 1-0 ballgame with two guys on, against the Yankees, one of the best hitters in baseball up. For me, for a pitcher, it’s nice when the manager puts confidence in you out there, and you make that pitch and try to make both of you guys look good.”

In three starts for Baltimore, Ellis has a 2.84 ERA. Facing playoff contenders Toronto and New York over his past two outings, he’s allowed two hits in 9 ⅔ innings.

“What can you say about five hitless innings?” Hyde said. “That was masterful.”

Left-hander Tanner Scott followed with a clean sixth against the middle of the Yankees’ order, retiring Gallo, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton in order. With left-handed hitters Anthony Rizzo and Brett Gardner due up, Scott returned for the seventh, but Jones’ error and a walk of Gardner prompted manager Brandon Hyde to call on Marcos Diplán with two on and no outs.

A right-hander who went seven outings into his career before allowing an earned run, Diplán largely did his job Saturday, getting a flyout and three groundballs. But two of them became hits, with LeMahieu recording New York’s second knock with a swinging-bunt single to open the eighth. With no other late-inning lefty available in his bullpen, Hyde brought on Jorge López, who largely struggled in Baltimore’s rotation but rapidly carved out a backend role after his recent move to the bullpen, to face Gallo.

Pitching for the fourth straight game, López got ahead 1-2 before Gallo laced a changeup over the right-field fence. He bounced back by striking out Judge and Stanton, at which point Hyde turned to Cole Sulser, a right-hander with extreme reverse splits, to retire Rizzo.

Hyde said he considered giving López a clean eighth, but with right-handers Tyler Wells and Conner Greene unavailable after pitching Friday, he hoped to get another out from Diplán. While managing the three-batter minimum, he also wanted López to face Judge and Stanton, matchups that went Baltimore’s way, before bringing on Sulser to face Rizzo. The hope was that Gallo wouldn’t do damage before Hyde got the matchups he wanted.

“You kind of pick your poison there,” Hyde said.

With their 3-0 lead — built on Trey Mancini scoring on a wild pitch in the fourth and back-to-back doubles from Jones and Cedric Mullins in the seventh before Mullins later scored on an Austin Hays’ comebacker — erased, the Orioles went to work against Yankees closer Chapman in the ninth. Ryan Mountcastle reached on a drop third strike to open the frame, and Hays followed with a single. With three hits and a walk already, Mancini reached for a fifth time, loading the bases on a free pass. Chapman retired the next three batters, but Severino’s drive to left was deep enough to score Mountcastle as the Orioles finished 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

Sulser pitched a clean ninth for the victory.

Around the horn

  • Anthony Santander, who has spent most of the season managing a sprained left ankle, was out of Saturday’s lineup for what was a day game after a night game.
  • Hyde said he will wait until Sunday to announce the pitcher who will fill Baltimore’s open rotation spot. It won’t be right-hander Dean Kremer, who was originally a candidate but pitched five scoreless innings for Triple-A Norfolk on Friday and won’t have enough rest to join the Orioles for a start early next week.

ORIOLES@YANKEES

Sunday, 1 p.m.

TV: MASN Radio: 105.7 FM

Comments / 0

The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
652K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Dean Kremer
Person
Tanner Scott
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
Anthony Santander
Person
Pedro Severino
Person
Brett Gardner
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Yankee Stadium#The Seattle Mariners#Mullins La
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees, Blue Jays lineups Wednesday | Gleyber Torres sits again, DJ LeMahieu in 5-hole; Luis Gil on mound (9/8/21)

The Yankees summoned in their ace in the hole from Triple-A to start Wednesday night when they try to avoid their first five-game losing streak since April. Rookie right-hander Luis Gil, who didn’t allow a run over 15 2/3 innings in his first three Major League starts, is back to face the Toronto Blue Jays, who took the first two games of a four-game set.
MLBnewsbrig.com

Yankees takeaways in Friday’s 4-3 win over Orioles, including more clutch Giancarlo Stanton

The Yankees walked it off against the Orioles on Friday, 4-3. 1. The Yankees couldn’t score a run against the bullpen with the worst ERA in baseball, so Aroldis Chapman entered the game in the ninth in a tie game. He put the lead run on with a one-out walk, but struck out the next two batters to send the game to the bottom of the ninth still knotted. However, the Yanks were retired in order to go to the 10th.
MLBbaltimorenews.net

Three-run inning leads Orioles past Blue Jays

Ramon Urias delivered a go-ahead, two-run double in a three-run sixth inning as the visiting Baltimore Orioles defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 Tuesday night. The Orioles, who did not have a hit until the sixth, ended a three-game Blue Jays winning streak and gained a split of the first two games of the three-game series.
MLBchatsports.com

Matt Harvey bounces back after rocky start, but Orioles’ two-game winning streak ends with 6-3 loss to Rays

Save for a rocky first inning, veteran Orioles starter Matt Harvey was nearly perfect Friday night, retiring the final 16 batters he faced. The three first-inning runs he allowed, however, were enough to do in Harvey and the Orioles in a 6-3 loss before an announced 7,155 at Camden Yards, ending their brief winning run of two straight after a season-high 19-game losing streak.
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees 4, Orioles 3: Stanton homers early, walks off late

After homering earlier on Friday night, Giancarlo Stanton singled in the game-winning run in the bottom of the 11th inning, giving the Yankees a 4-3 walk-off win. The Bombers got another good start from Néstor Cortes Jr. and overcame an extra-inning deficit for their second victory in a row. If...
MLBESPN

Orioles hit two homers off Ray, beat Blue Jays 6-3

BALTIMORE -- — Cedric Mullins and Ryan McKenna homered off Robbie Ray and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Blue Jays 6-3 on Friday night to end Toronto's season-high winning streak at eight. Anthony Santander also had a three-run shot in the seventh inning off Julian Merryweather (0-1) that traveled 423...
MLBNewsday

Yankees blow 4-1 and 7-4 leads, fall to Orioles

It couldn’t exactly be categorized as one of those "gut punches" Aaron Boone has talked about in a season full of crushing late-inning losses. But that doesn’t make what happened Sunday afternoon any less of a blow to the Yankees. And it certainly doesn’t make it any less embarrassing. On...
MLBbigrapidsnews.com

Stanton's single in 11th lifts Yankees over Orioles 4-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton led off the 11th inning with an RBI single Friday night and the New York Yankees came back to edge the Baltimore Orioles 4-3. Stanton also homered as the Yankees remained 1 1/2 games ahead of Boston in the the race for the first AL wild card.
MLBNewsday

Yankees held hitless into seventh inning, lose to Orioles

Aaron Boone likes to gaze up at the scoreboard during games to track the out-of-town results. But deep into the afternoon on Saturday, the Yankees' manager also could look up at the main board and see a big "0" under his team's hits column. Baltimore brought a major league-worst 41-92...
MLBarcamax.com

Yankees drop yet another game to Orioles, 4-3

NEW YORK — These are the games the Yankees should be using to build momentum and breathing room. Facing the worst team in baseball this weekend however, they were no-hit for six innings on Saturday and managed just three hits as they lost to the Orioles, 4-3, at Yankee Stadium.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Brett Gardner: Pops seventh homer

Gardner went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Blue Jays. He accounted for all the Yankees' offense with a fifth-inning blast off Alek Manoah. Gardner has started eight of the last 10 games and has hit marginally better over that stretch, slashing .259/.355/.370, but on the year he's still only batting .217 with seven homers, five steals, 29 RBI and 39 runs through 375 plate appearances.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Luke Voit: Mashes pinch-hit homer

Voit hit a solo home run in his only at-bat during Thursday's 6-4 loss to Toronto. The 30-year-old pinch hit for Tyler Wade in the ninth inning and went back-to-back with Gary Sanchez, but that only got the Yankees back within two runs. Voit hadn't hit a homer since Aug. 27, although he's received just 26 at-bats across 11 games in that time. Playing time will likely be hard to come by for Voit despite his solid .253/.333/.442 slash line in 213 plate appearances. With Anthony Rizzo manning first base and Giancarlo Stanton alternating between right field and designated hitter frequently, Voit's been limited to a part-time role in the lineup.
MLBCBS Sports

MLB playoff picture, standings, postseason odds: Giants take back NL West lead; Red Sox closing in on Yankees

The 2021 Major League Baseball season is in its final month, and baseball's playoff picture is starting to take shape. While some teams, like the White Sox and Brewers, appear to have their divisions wrapped up, there are going to be plenty of fascinating races in September. Who will win the Dodgers vs. Giants tussle in the NL West? Will we get a Yankees vs. Red Sox matchup in the AL Wild Card Game? Can the Phillies or Mets make a surprise surge to catch the Braves in the NL East?
MLBWashington Post

Orioles lose no-hit bid and lead, but beat Yankees anyway

NEW YORK — The Baltimore Orioles lost their combined no-hit bid in the seventh inning, then their lead in the eighth. They won anyway. After an infield single spoiled their shot at history and New York Yankees slugger Joey Gallo hit a game-tying two-run home run, Pedro Severino’s sacrifice fly off Aroldis Chapman in the ninth gave Baltimore a series-evening 4-3 victory on Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.

Comments / 0

Community Policy