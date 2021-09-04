Red Flag Warning issued for Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 05:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-10 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley; Shasta-Trinity National Forest in Siskiyou County; Siskiyou County from the Cascade Mountains East and South to Mt Shasta RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT TODAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 282...284...285...617...and 623 * Impacts: Lightning and high fire danger will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. * Affected area: In Northern CA Fire Zones...282...284...285. In Southwest OR Fire Zones...617...623. * In Southwest OR...The eastern half of Fire Weather Zone 617 and all of Fire Zone 623. This includes the Southern Oregon Cascades, and eastern portions of the Umpqua National Forest to the east of Toketee Falls. * In Northern California: All of Fire Zones 282, 284 and 285. This includes portions of the Shasta-Trinity National Forest in south central Siskiyou County near and east of Mount Shasta City, the Cascade Mountains east in eastern Siskiyou County and Modoc County. * Thunderstorms: Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected into this morning. Strong, gusty and erratic winds are expected near showers or thunderstorms. Thunderstorms may continue in the Cascades early this afternoon, but wetting rainfall will have dampened fuels by that time and fire starts are less likely. * Humidity: As low as 25 percent. * Wind: Gusts up to 50 mph in and around storms. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.