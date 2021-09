After failing to close above the all-important psychological price of 95-cents Wednesday, the cotton market is trading lower Thursday. After failing to close above the all-important psychological price of 95-cents Wednesday, the cotton market is trading lower Thursday. Clearly traders are positioning themselves for Friday’s weekly export sales and monthly supply-demand reports, both from USDA. To that end, the WASDE data is expected to reveal more production and higher stocks. Specifically trade expectations for 2021/22 cotton production are 17.69 million bales versus the 17.26 million bales number seen in the August report. Domestic ending stocks are expected to be 3.40 million bales, higher than the 3.00 million in August. World ending stocks are anticipated at 87.67 million bales compared to last month’s 87.23 million bales.