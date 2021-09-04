CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Deer Park man ejected from truck, killed in Idaho car crash

KXLY
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — One person died and another was injured in a car crash on I-90 early Saturday morning in Idaho. At around 2:20 a.m., Idaho State Police said Jazmyne Taylor, 23, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram truck near MP 1 when she reportedly lost control. She went into the median and the truck rolled. Mark Roberts, 40, of Deer Park, WA, who was a passenger was ejected from the truck.

www.kxly.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Coeur D'alene, ID
Crime & Safety
Local
Idaho Traffic
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Idaho Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Traffic
City
Deer Park, WA
Coeur D'alene, ID
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Idaho State Police#Ram Truck#Dodge#Wa#Kootenai Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Associated Press

Unions split on vaccine mandates, complicating Biden push

The National Nurses Union applauded President Joe Biden’s proposal to require that companies with more than 100 employees vaccinate their work force. The American Federation of Teachers once said vaccine mandates weren’t necessary, but now embraces them. In Oregon, police and firefighter unions are suing to block a mask mandate for state workers.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
New York City, NYCBS News

Food delivery services are suing NYC for capping their fees

The nation's biggest food delivery services including Uber Eats and DoorDash are suing New York City, arguing that a fee cap first enacted during the pandemic is costing them "hundreds of millions of dollars." The Big Apple last month implemented a permanent cap of 15% per delivery from places like...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Biden calls Chinese President Xi Jinping about U.S.-China relationship

In their first conversation in seven months, President Biden spoke by phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping late Thursday night from the Treaty Room inside the White House residence. The roughly 90-minute call was initiated by Mr. Biden and motivated by what is essentially his exasperation that lower-level Chinese officials have been unwilling to hold substantive conversations during meetings with members of his administration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy