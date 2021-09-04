Deer Park man ejected from truck, killed in Idaho car crash
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — One person died and another was injured in a car crash on I-90 early Saturday morning in Idaho. At around 2:20 a.m., Idaho State Police said Jazmyne Taylor, 23, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram truck near MP 1 when she reportedly lost control. She went into the median and the truck rolled. Mark Roberts, 40, of Deer Park, WA, who was a passenger was ejected from the truck.www.kxly.com
