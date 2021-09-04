CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland on Cotton: Seat at the Dollar Table Depends on Mother Nature

By O.A. Cleveland, Consulting Economist, Cotton Expert
agfax.com
 6 days ago

After testing near term lows, the cotton market rallied at week’s end, settling above 94 cents, basis December futures. The attempt to climb to the magic one-dollar level is somewhat stimmed by the potential for the U.S. crop to climb to over 18 million bales. The current estimate is 17.3 million bales, but late as the crop is, Mother Nature could still give us an unusually late fall; thus, allowing for the plant’s very young fruit to develop harvestable bolls.

