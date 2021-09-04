CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaley Cuoco Reveals First Glimpse of Pete Davidson Rom-Com 'Meet Cute'

By Alyssa Fikse
Popculture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaley Cuoco has wrapped her latest project. The Big Bang Theory actress just completed shooting Meet Cute, a romantic comedy co-starring Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson. Meet Cute was directed by Blue Jay's Alex Lehman and written by Noga Pnueli. "The movie follows the story of Sheila (Cuoco) and Gary (Davidson)," reads the official description. "When Sheila (Cuoco) finds a time machine in a downtown Manhattan nail salon, she uses it to repeatedly travel back in time to relive the best date of her life and figure out where it all went wrong. The premise: What would you do if you could travel to your loved ones' past, heal their traumas, fix their problems, and change them into the perfect partner?"

