HBO Max Fixes Major Issue With Beloved Cartoon Network Show

The channel that has maintained a premium status since its conception, HBO is now a major streaming platform for all to enjoy. Much like all the others, HBO Max has many original shows and movies worth talking about but also features some of the best classic movies and shows to ever be released. The reason it has maintained its premium status is that it features some of the best original shows to be released in the past 5 years, not to mention the fact that it releases specific movies on the same day as their theater release but we’re not here to talk about that.