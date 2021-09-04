CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

HBO Max Fixes Major Issue With Beloved Cartoon Network Show

By John Connor Coulston
Popculture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max is the go-to streamer for Cartoon Network fans, and its latest update solidifies that. The show is the home to numerous Cartoon Network shows, including Regular Show, Adventure Time, Courage the Cowardly Dog, Teen Titans and Dexter's Laboratory. They also host OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes, the animated series from Ian Jones-Quartey that follows a kid named K.O. (Courtenay Taylor) who's on a mission to become the greatest hero in the world. And now fans of the CN show can watch it the way it was intended, all thanks to HBO Max.

popculture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Courtenay Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cartoon Network#Teen Titans#Dexter S Laboratory#Hbomax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dexter
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
106.9 KROC

Everything New on HBO Max in September 2021

Warner Bros. has two movies premiering simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters in September. First, there’s Malignant, a new horror film from Saw and The Conjuring director James Wan. A week later, there’s Cry Macho, a modern Western from Clint Eastwood that looks to be a kind of curtain call for the 91-year-old actor and director’s prolific career.
MoviesComicBook

Tom Hanks' Newest Movie Is Now on HBO Max

While fans of Tom Hanks have two months left to wait before his next film, Finch, debuts on Apple TV+, the legendary actor's most recent film has just hit HBO Max. As of Saturday, September 4th, News of the World is now streaming on HBO Max. The film had previously been released in theaters on Christmas Day 2020.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Meet The #1 Animated Show On Netflix Today

It’s not like there aren’t some incredible animated shows on Netflix — Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, Bojack Horseman, and Avatar: The Last Airbender just to name a few. Still, a brand new show came out of nowhere in 2021 and has blown all of these shows out of the water. It’s so popular that according to stats from FlixPatrol, it’s currently the seventh most popular TV show on the entire platform.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

This Cartoon Is More Popular Than Rick And Morty On HBO Max

If you haven’t heard of Rick and Morty we want to know what rock you’ve been living under! The comedic sci-fi series has a massive fanbase and even Zack Snyder has said he’d be willing to direct a movie about the franchise. With the latest season airing now, the show has topped the charts as the most popular on HBO Max for 27 days in a row — until now.
Moviespurewow.com

HBO Max New Releases: The Best Shows & Movies to Watch in September

First, it was Netflix. Then, it was Amazon Prime. And now, HBO Max is offering a sneak peek at its new releases. The streaming service has released a list of exciting titles that will be added to its database in September 2021. There are multiple classic movies, like Green Lantern, King Kong, Nanny McPhee, Rent, Transformers and all eight—yes, eight—Harry Potter movies.
Behind Viral Videosramascreen.com

HBO Max and YouTube Launch on Spectrum TV Platform

Spectrum today announced the launch of HBO Max and YouTube within Spectrum Guide on eligible devices across its service area, providing customers convenient access to the streaming services directly from the Spectrum TV platform. With HBO Max and YouTube launched within Spectrum’s service area, they are now automatically available to...
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Gremlins Cartoon Series Secrets of the Mogwai Is Heading to Cartoon Network & HBO Max

While there are many Gremlin fans who are still hoping that the recent wave of '80s reboots and sequels will finally see the mischievous little monsters returning to cause more havoc on the big screen, for now there is the HBO Max animated prequel series, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai to look forward to. The new series, which is set in the 1920s and tells the story of how a Mogwai called Gizmo came to be acquainted with 10 year old Sam Wing, will also have a cross platform release, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. As well as premiering on HBO Max, the series will also air on Cartoon Network.
TV & VideosCNET

Candyman isn't streaming on HBO Max or Netflix, sorry

HBO Max has become synonymous with streaming new theatrical movies, thanks to an unprecedented number of films streaming there at no extra cost the same day they hit US cinemas. But this weekend's biggest movie, the horror sequel Candyman, isn't available to stream on HBO Max, Netflix or anywhere for that matter.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

What to Watch on HBO Max this September

Do you find it challenging to pick out an excellent film to watch every night? If you do, then HBO has you covered as we dive into the next season. With over 1,300 movies in their catalog, you can never miss something exciting to binge-watch. So prepare your popcorn as we tell you about every project coming to HBO Max this September.
TV & Videosgamerevolution.com

Is Shang-Chi on HBO Max?

Is there going to be a Shang-Chi HBO Max release? The long-awaited next movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is nearly upon us, in fact the Shang-Chi release date is tomorrow, September 3, for most places. However, will Shang-Chi be coming to HBO Max too? Is there any sort of Shang-Chi streaming option for people at home who don’t want to go to theaters, as there was for Black Widow? Let’s see.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Dead Boy Detectives - Ordered to Pilot by HBO Max

HBO Max has given a pilot order to Dead Boy Detectives, a series based on the DC Comics characters created by Neil Gaiman, from The Flight Attendant creator Steve Yockey, Doom Patrol creator Jeremy Carver, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. TV where Berlanti Prods is based, Deadline has confirmed. Written...
TV Seriesthemanual.com

The 10 Best Shows to Watch on HBO Max Right Now

The channel that has maintained a premium status since its conception, HBO is now a major streaming platform for all to enjoy. Much like all the others, HBO Max has many original shows and movies worth talking about but also features some of the best classic movies and shows to ever be released. The reason it has maintained its premium status is that it features some of the best original shows to be released in the past 5 years, not to mention the fact that it releases specific movies on the same day as their theater release but we’re not here to talk about that.
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

HBO Max App Now Available on VIZIO SmartCast®

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2021-- VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) and WarnerMedia announced today that the HBO Max app is now available on VIZIO SmartCast®, giving millions of SmartCast viewers in the U.S. access to the HBO Max app directly on their VIZIO SmartCast TVs with just a few clicks or a simple voice command.
TV & VideosTom's Guide

HBO Max movies, price, ad-supported tier, shows and everything you need to know

HBO Max will be there for you — with every episode of Friends, Big Bang Theory, Game of Thrones, The Sopranos and more. And it's coming to Europe in October 2021. The WarnerMedia streaming service arrived in May 2020, adding another option to the the increasingly crowded streaming service landscape with a huge library, including every HBO series ever made. That's a big plus, as we noted in our HBO Max review.
TV Serieskcrw.com

‘The Other Two’ is back, and the critically beloved celebrity satire is now on HBO Max

In the comedy series “The Other Two,” Case Walker plays ChaseDreams, a teenage pop star who’s hit it big with songs including “My Brother’s Gay and That’s Okay!”. A send-up of the business and celebrity culture, “The Other Two” doesn’t really focus so much on Chase, but rather on his sister Brooke and brother Cary, both in their twenties and very un-famous and adrift.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Flintstones' Spinoff Coming to HBO Max, Watch the Trailer

The Flintstones is one of the most iconic family sitcoms of all time, so it's no surprise the creative minds at Warner Bros. would want to revive them for new projects. While Elizabeth Banks is working on a sequel series for adults entitled Bedrock, HBO Max is about to release a fresh spin on the Flinstones universe for all ages. Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs is a new animated show centered around Pebbles (the daughter of Fred and Wilma Flintstone) and Bamm-Bamm (the son of Barney and Betty Rubble). Per a release, the show arrives on Sept. 30, and HBO Max has unveiled a new trailer in anticipation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy