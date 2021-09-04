Photo Of Jim Bob Duggar NEGLECTING Anna & Josh’s Children Surfaces

Jedidiah Duggar’s and his wife Katey took to Instagram hours ago to confirm their pregnancy. Usually, this is the kind of news the Counting On family would sell to some sort of tabloid. Things, however, have been a little different when it comes to Duggar news since TLC pulled the plug on their reality TV series. In fact, we previously reported most of the family was under a gag order per an NDA with TLC despite the series getting canceled. So, they had to be pretty careful about which information they could and couldn’t reveal to the public.