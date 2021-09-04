Photo Of Jim Bob Duggar NEGLECTING Anna & Josh’s Children Surfaces
A photo of Jim Bob Duggar neglecting at least one of Anna and Josh’s children surfaced on Instagram today. The photo featured Jim Bob Duggar with a huge grin on his face as he stood with one of his grandchildren belonging to Anna and Josh. As those who have been following Duggar family news know, Jim Bob and Michelle are basically raising Josh’s children while Anna stays with him on his guardian’s property.www.tvshowsace.com
Comments / 80