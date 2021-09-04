CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

With LaMarcus Aldridge back, who should be the Nets’ starting center?

By Mason Bissada
Posted by 
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Brooklyn Nets have come a long way since trading away Jarrett Allen last season and having no option at center other than a past-his-prime DeAndre Jordan. Since then, they’ve picked up LaMarcus Aldridge and Blake Griffin off the buyout market and developed players like Bruce Brown and Nick Claxton into quality options. Aldridge’s Nets tenure was short-lived, as he was forced to retire after five games due to heart issues. However, these issues seem to have been resolved, and the seven-time All-Star rejoined the Nets earlier this week on a one-year, $2.6 million deal. Now the question for Head Coach Steve Nash becomes: who should start at center for this title contender? Let’s examine each of the options, assuming everyone is healthy and the other four starters are Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Joe Harris and Kevin Durant.

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 2

ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
82K+
Followers
57K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Lamarcus Aldridge
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Bruce Brown
Person
Deandre Jordan
Person
Blake Griffin
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Brooklyn Nets#The Golden State Warriors#Athletic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Brooklyn Nets Release Former Duke Blue Devils Star

There will be no second stint with the Brooklyn Nets for big man Jahlil Okafor. Okafor, who played in 26 games with the Nets during the 2017-18 season, was released by the club today. The decision comes only five days after Brooklyn acquired Okafor as part of a trade with the Detroit Pistons.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

10 Reasons Why The Brooklyn Nets Will Win The 2022 NBA Championship

This year, the Brooklyn Nets are the favorites for the NBA title, even with the Lakers’ acquisition of superstar Russell Westbrook. Brooklyn did very well last year despite having zero team chemistry, finishing second in the Eastern Conference, and making it to the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. Kevin Durant played like...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

JJ Redick Says Kevin Durant Is The Best Player In The NBA: "He Doesn’t Count! He’s A Cheat Code And There’s No One On Planet Earth That Can Do What He Does As Efficiently As He Does It."

Kevin Durant has had a good year in terms of basketball, bouncing back from an Achilles injury suffered during his time with the Golden State Warriors. During the 2020-21 NBA season with the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant averaged 26.9 PPG, 7.1 RPG, and 5.6 APG, and later led Team USA to the gold medal in the Olympics. His performances this season have reminded the world that he is a top-tier superstar, and he has a very good claim to being the best player in the world.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Report: Nets Are The Favorite To Sign 7-Time All-Star

LaMarcus Aldridge’s NBA career saw an abrupt end earlier this year after he was sidelined his a concerning heart issue in April. But now, it appears the seven-time All-Star power forward is gunning to resume his 15-year league career. Aldridge has reportedly passed all of the necessary medical tests to...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets get bad news in chase for former All-Star Paul Millsap

The Brooklyn Nets are seen be many as the frontrunner for the NBA title this season. It’s hard to argue against their current collection of stars. When you have Kevin Durant at the top, you’re automatically pretty good. But they’ve still kept themselves busy by chasing even more talent this offseason. The Nets were mentioned as one of the teams gunning for the services of 4-time All-Star Paul Millsap.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets Full Comparison: The Duel Of Superteams

Without a doubt, the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are the two best teams in the NBA. The Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns both made the NBA Finals last year, but neither has the historical talent that Los Angeles and Brooklyn have at this moment. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving are all major names in American sports right now and they all reside on two teams.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Reveals Why People Hate On Kyrie Irving: "People Don't Like Kyrie Because He Wanted To Leave Cleveland And He Wanted To Leave Boston..."

Kyrie Irving is one of the most controversial players among players and media personalities. He has been featured in the media countless times over missing games during the regular season, and there were other incidents that people reported on, such as his confrontation with Dennis Schroder. While Kyrie Irving may...
NBAbasketball-addict.com

Nets forward Kevin Durant’s 5-word reaction to Warriors guard Klay Thompson’s workout video

The Golden State Warriors are eager to welcome back Klay Thompson after two seasons of inactivity. Thompson last saw action in Golden State’s Finals loss to the Toronto Raptors in 2019. The plan is for him to make his long-awaited comeback on Christmas Day against Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns. When he’s not on […] The post Nets forward Kevin Durant’s 5-word reaction to Warriors guard Klay Thompson’s workout video appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Kevin Durant, Nets looking to exploit Cavs’ Lauri Markkanen trade

Lauri Markkanen made headlines on Friday after news broke that he was at the center of a blockbuster three-team deal between the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Chicago Bulls, and the Portland Trail Blazers. With Markkanen heading to the Cavs, it looks like Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are looking to capitalize on the aftermath of the deal.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Skip Bayless Sends Warning To LeBron James: "This Nets Team Has The Best Player On The Planet In KD, The Best Handles On The Planet In Kyrie And The Best Point Guard On The Planet In James Harden. Watch Out, LeBron."

The Brooklyn Nets fell short of their ultimate goal of winning a championship last season, despite the fact that they assembled the team with some immense star power featuring Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving. Injuries played a role in their second-round exit, though Kevin Durant took them to within one game of the Conference Finals.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brook Lopez reflects on his trade away from the Nets

The Brooklyn Nets’ all-time franchise leading scorer is coming off a championship run with the Milwaukee Bucks. Ironically, the 33-year-old had to beat the Nets in the playoffs to get out of the East. On JJ Redick’s “The Old Man and Three” podcast, the sharpshooter put Lopez on the spot. He asked if the big man felt betrayed by Brooklyn by trading him and it was at this moment when he opened up on the situation:

Comments / 0

Community Policy