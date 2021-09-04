With LaMarcus Aldridge back, who should be the Nets’ starting center?

The Brooklyn Nets have come a long way since trading away Jarrett Allen last season and having no option at center other than a past-his-prime DeAndre Jordan. Since then, they’ve picked up LaMarcus Aldridge and Blake Griffin off the buyout market and developed players like Bruce Brown and Nick Claxton into quality options. Aldridge’s Nets tenure was short-lived, as he was forced to retire after five games due to heart issues. However, these issues seem to have been resolved, and the seven-time All-Star rejoined the Nets earlier this week on a one-year, $2.6 million deal. Now the question for Head Coach Steve Nash becomes: who should start at center for this title contender? Let’s examine each of the options, assuming everyone is healthy and the other four starters are Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Joe Harris and Kevin Durant.