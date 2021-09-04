CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
George County High School football players carry Chandler McCardle’s jersey onto field in his honor

Cover picture for the articleLUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — At Friday night’s football game, Chandler McCardle’s teammates carried his jersey onto the field in his honor. Chandler is a current student and football player at George County High School who was recently diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia and chronic myeloid leukemia. Doctors have told his family that CML is normally found in adults, and his diagnosis is one in a million.

